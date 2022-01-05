How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday features the New Jersey Devils (13-15-5) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-14-1) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils are 12th and the Blue Jackets 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Columbus
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
New Jersey and Columbus Stats
- The Devils score 2.9 goals per game (17th in league), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.5 (27th).
- The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Devils are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).
- New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -17 (-0.5 per game).
- Columbus' goal differential is -8 on the season (22nd in the league).
- The Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 29 points in 33 games.
- Andreas Johnsson is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 34 games, with nine goals and 12 assists.
- Dougie Hamilton's season total of 20 points has come from seven goals and 13 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood gives up 2.8 goals per game and records 24.5 saves per matchup.
- Jonathan Bernier has registered a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game) with 238 saves (23.8 per game).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19)
Columbus Impact Players
- Jakub Voracek has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 23 total points (0.7 per game).
- Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 23 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 29 games.
- Zachary Werenski's six goals and 14 assists add up to 20 points this season.
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (31st in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has allowed 61 goals (2.9 per game).
- Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, making 253 total saves (25.3 per game) and allowing 31 goals (3.1 per game).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Bean: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: Out (COVID-19), Zach Werenski: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
