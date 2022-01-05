Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL action on Thursday features the New Jersey Devils (13-15-5) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-14-1) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils are 12th and the Blue Jackets 11th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New Jersey vs. Columbus

    Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Columbus

    Devils vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    New Jersey and Columbus Stats

    • The Devils score 2.9 goals per game (17th in league), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.5 (27th).
    • The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Devils are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).
    • New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -17 (-0.5 per game).
    • Columbus' goal differential is -8 on the season (22nd in the league).
    • The Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities).

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 29 points in 33 games.
    • Andreas Johnsson is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 34 games, with nine goals and 12 assists.
    • Dougie Hamilton's season total of 20 points has come from seven goals and 13 assists.
    • Mackenzie Blackwood gives up 2.8 goals per game and records 24.5 saves per matchup.
    • Jonathan Bernier has registered a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game) with 238 saves (23.8 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19)

    Columbus Impact Players

    • Jakub Voracek has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 23 total points (0.7 per game).
    • Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 23 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 29 games.
    • Zachary Werenski's six goals and 14 assists add up to 20 points this season.
    • Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (31st in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has allowed 61 goals (2.9 per game).
    • Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, making 253 total saves (25.3 per game) and allowing 31 goals (3.1 per game).

    Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Bean: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: Out (COVID-19), Zach Werenski: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

