New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-1) and the New Jersey Devils (13-16-5) meet in Columbus, Ohio on January 8, 2022 at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 31 points and the Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 31 points.

How to Watch Columbus vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Columbus vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Columbus and New Jersey Stats

On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Devils give up 3.4 (24th).

The Devils are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blue Jackets are 28th defensively (3.6 against).

Columbus is -13 overall in goal differential this season, 21st in the NHL.

New Jersey has a -19 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.

The Devils have conceded 18 power-play goals (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 14.3% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is one of the top offensive options for New Jersey with 30 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 21 assists in 34 games (playing 16:23 per game).

Andreas Johnsson has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with nine goals and 12 assists.

Dougie Hamilton has earned seven goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .895 save percentage (41st in the league). He has 519 saves (24.7 per game), and has allowed 61 goals (2.9 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 saves (23.8 per game) and allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Andreas Johnsson: Out (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body)

Columbus Impact Players

Jakub Voracek is one of Columbus' leading contributors (23 total points), having put up one goal and 22 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is another of Columbus' offensive options, contributing 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Zachary Werenski has scored six goals and added 14 assists through 30 games for Columbus.

In 21 games, Elvis Merzlikins has conceded 61 goals (2.9 per game) and has racked up 595 saves (28.3 per game).

Joonas Korpisalo has an .881 save percentage (49th in the league). He has 282 saves (25.6 per game), and has conceded 38 goals (3.5 per game).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: Out (COVID-19), Zach Werenski: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

