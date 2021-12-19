Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Red Wings (14-13-3) and the New Jersey Devils (10-13-5) meet in Detroit, Michigan on December 18, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Detroit vs. New Jersey

    Betting Information for Detroit vs. New Jersey

    Red Wings vs Devils Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Red Wings

    -1.5

    6

    Detroit and New Jersey Stats

    • The Red Wings are 21st in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.3 against).
    • The Devils score 2.8 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Red Wings concede 3.4 (25th).
    • Detroit is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -20 (-0.7 per game).
    • New Jersey is -16 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
    • The Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (21st in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games for New Jersey, good for 24 points.
    • Andreas Johnsson has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with nine goals and 10 assists.
    • Dougie Hamilton is a key player on offense for New Jersey with six goals and 10 assists.
    • Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 412 saves (25.8 per game), and has allowed 45 goals (2.8 per game).
    • Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

    Detroit Impact Players

    • One of Detroit's top contributing offensive players this season is Lucas Raymond, who has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) and plays an average of 17:24 per game.
    • Dylan Larkin is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) to the team.
    • Moritz Seider's season total of 20 points has come from three goals and 17 assists.
    • Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 54 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 591 saves (28.1 per game).
    • Thomas Greiss has conceded 39 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 311 saves (23.9 per game) with an .889 save percentage (46th in the league).

    Red Wings Injuries: Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (COVID-19), Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Givani Smith: Out (COVID-19), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    edmonton oilers
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Kraken

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) looks to pass the puck while being defended by Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Columbus defeated Seattle in overtime 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a third period goal against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    ahl hockey
    AHL Hockey

    How to Watch San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls

    1 minute ago
    Feb 15, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars center Efe Abogidi (0) is called for a charge on his drive against Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Huskies won 65-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington

    1 minute ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Baylor vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy