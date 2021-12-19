Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (14-13-3) and the New Jersey Devils (10-13-5) meet in Detroit, Michigan on December 18, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Detroit vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Red Wings -1.5 6

Detroit and New Jersey Stats

The Red Wings are 21st in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.3 against).

The Devils score 2.8 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Red Wings concede 3.4 (25th).

Detroit is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -20 (-0.7 per game).

New Jersey is -16 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

The Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games for New Jersey, good for 24 points.

Andreas Johnsson has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with nine goals and 10 assists.

Dougie Hamilton is a key player on offense for New Jersey with six goals and 10 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 412 saves (25.8 per game), and has allowed 45 goals (2.8 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

Detroit Impact Players

One of Detroit's top contributing offensive players this season is Lucas Raymond, who has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) and plays an average of 17:24 per game.

Dylan Larkin is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Moritz Seider's season total of 20 points has come from three goals and 17 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 54 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 591 saves (28.1 per game).

Thomas Greiss has conceded 39 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 311 saves (23.9 per game) with an .889 save percentage (46th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (COVID-19), Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Givani Smith: Out (COVID-19), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

