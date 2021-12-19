How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Red Wings (14-13-3) and the New Jersey Devils (10-13-5) meet in Detroit, Michigan on December 18, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Detroit vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Detroit vs. New Jersey
Detroit and New Jersey Stats
- The Red Wings are 21st in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.3 against).
- The Devils score 2.8 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Red Wings concede 3.4 (25th).
- Detroit is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -20 (-0.7 per game).
- New Jersey is -16 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (21st in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games for New Jersey, good for 24 points.
- Andreas Johnsson has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with nine goals and 10 assists.
- Dougie Hamilton is a key player on offense for New Jersey with six goals and 10 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 412 saves (25.8 per game), and has allowed 45 goals (2.8 per game).
- Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)
Detroit Impact Players
- One of Detroit's top contributing offensive players this season is Lucas Raymond, who has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) and plays an average of 17:24 per game.
- Dylan Larkin is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) to the team.
- Moritz Seider's season total of 20 points has come from three goals and 17 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 54 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 591 saves (28.1 per game).
- Thomas Greiss has conceded 39 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 311 saves (23.9 per game) with an .889 save percentage (46th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (COVID-19), Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Givani Smith: Out (COVID-19), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
