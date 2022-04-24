How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Jersey Devils (27-43-8) take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (30-39-10) in NHL action on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils rank 14th and the Red Wings 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Head-to-head results for New Jersey vs. Detroit
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
12/18/2021
Red Wings
Devils
5-2 DET
New Jersey and Detroit Stats
- The Devils are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 32nd defensively (3.8 against).
- The Red Wings are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Devils are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).
- New Jersey is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -48 (-0.6 per game).
- Detroit is 30th in the NHL in goal differential, at -85 (-1.1 per game).
- The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 57 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Red Wings have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 16.9% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is New Jersey's top contributor with 70 points. He has 25 goals and 45 assists this season.
- Nico Hischier has 21 goals and 38 assists to total 59 points (0.9 per game).
- Jack Hughes' 56 points this season have come via 26 goals and 30 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .894 save percentage.
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin's 69 points are pivotal for Detroit. He has recorded 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games.
- Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 58 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 28 goals and 30 assists.
- Lucas Raymond's 23 goals and 33 assists add up to 56 points this season.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league). He has 1568 saves, and has given up 175 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Out For Season (Illness), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)
