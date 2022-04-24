How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (27-43-8) take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (30-39-10) in NHL action on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils rank 14th and the Red Wings 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Detroit

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Head-to-head results for New Jersey vs. Detroit

Date Home Away Result 12/18/2021 Red Wings Devils 5-2 DET

New Jersey and Detroit Stats

The Devils are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 32nd defensively (3.8 against).

The Red Wings are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Devils are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).

New Jersey is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -48 (-0.6 per game).

Detroit is 30th in the NHL in goal differential, at -85 (-1.1 per game).

The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 57 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Red Wings have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 16.9% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is New Jersey's top contributor with 70 points. He has 25 goals and 45 assists this season.

Nico Hischier has 21 goals and 38 assists to total 59 points (0.9 per game).

Jack Hughes' 56 points this season have come via 26 goals and 30 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin's 69 points are pivotal for Detroit. He has recorded 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 58 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 28 goals and 30 assists.

Lucas Raymond's 23 goals and 33 assists add up to 56 points this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league). He has 1568 saves, and has given up 175 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Out For Season (Illness), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)

