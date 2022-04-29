How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Friday features a showdown between the New Jersey Devils (27-45-9) and the Detroit Red Wings (31-40-10), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils rank 14th while the Red Wings are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Head-to-head results for New Jersey vs. Detroit
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/24/2022
Devils
Red Wings
3-0 DET
12/18/2021
Red Wings
Devils
5-2 DET
New Jersey and Detroit Stats
- The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Red Wings are conceding 3.8 (31st).
- The Red Wings are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Devils are 29th in goals conceded (3.7).
- New Jersey is 25th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -55.
- Detroit's goal differential is -85 on the season (29th in the league).
- The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 58 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Devils have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (14th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 37 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (72 total points), having amassed 26 goals and 46 assists.
- Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 69 games, with 21 goals and 38 assists.
- Jack Hughes' 56 points this season have come via 26 goals and 30 assists.
- In 24 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 75 goals (3.36 goals against average) and has racked up 622 saves.
Devils Injuries: P.K. Subban: Day To Day (Illness), Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Tomas Tatar: Day To Day (Illness), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin's 69 points are important for Detroit. He has put up 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games.
- Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 60 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 29 goals and 31 assists.
- Lucas Raymond's 23 goals and 33 assists add up to 56 points this season.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1618 saves, and has given up 178 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Out For Season (Illness)
