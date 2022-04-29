Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) skates with the puck while being defended by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Friday features a showdown between the New Jersey Devils (27-45-9) and the Detroit Red Wings (31-40-10), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils rank 14th while the Red Wings are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Detroit

Head-to-head results for New Jersey vs. Detroit

DateHomeAwayResult

4/24/2022

Devils

Red Wings

3-0 DET

12/18/2021

Red Wings

Devils

5-2 DET

New Jersey and Detroit Stats

  • The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Red Wings are conceding 3.8 (31st).
  • The Red Wings are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Devils are 29th in goals conceded (3.7).
  • New Jersey is 25th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -55.
  • Detroit's goal differential is -85 on the season (29th in the league).
  • The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 58 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Devils have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (14th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 37 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (72 total points), having amassed 26 goals and 46 assists.
  • Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 69 games, with 21 goals and 38 assists.
  • Jack Hughes' 56 points this season have come via 26 goals and 30 assists.
  • In 24 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 75 goals (3.36 goals against average) and has racked up 622 saves.

Devils Injuries: P.K. Subban: Day To Day (Illness), Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Tomas Tatar: Day To Day (Illness), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin's 69 points are important for Detroit. He has put up 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 60 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 29 goals and 31 assists.
  • Lucas Raymond's 23 goals and 33 assists add up to 56 points this season.
  • Alex Nedeljkovic has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1618 saves, and has given up 178 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Out For Season (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
