New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

    The Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0) and the New Jersey Devils (11-15-5) meet in Newark, New Jersey on December 31, 2021 at Prudential Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank eighth in the Western Conference and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New Jersey vs. Edmonton

    Betting Information for Edmonton vs. New Jersey

    Oilers vs Devils Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oilers

    -1.5

    6.5

    Edmonton and New Jersey Stats

    • The Oilers are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Devils are 25th in goals conceded (3.4).
    • The Devils are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Oilers are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
    • In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +7 on the season (14th in league).
    • New Jersey is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -19.
    • The Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Devils have scored 12 power-play goals (on 13.8% of opportunities, 31st in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 16 (killing off 82.6% of penalties, eighth in league).

    Edmonton Impact Players

    • Connor McDavid is Edmonton's top contributor with 50 points. He has 17 goals and 33 assists this season.
    • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 30 games, with 24 goals and 26 assists.
    • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' season total of 25 points has come from three goals and 22 assists.
    • Mikko Koskinen allows 3.0 goals per game and records 27.7 saves per contest.

    Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt's nine goals and 18 assists in 30 games for New Jersey add up to 27 total points on the season.
    • Andreas Johnsson is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 31 games.
    • Dougie Hamilton has earned seven goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
    • Mackenzie Blackwood has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 431 total saves (25.4 per game), conceding 48 goals (2.8 per game).
    • Jonathan Bernier has 238 saves (23.8 per game) and a .902 save percentage, giving up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

