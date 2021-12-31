New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0) and the New Jersey Devils (11-15-5) meet in Newark, New Jersey on December 31, 2021 at Prudential Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank eighth in the Western Conference and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for Edmonton vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oilers
-1.5
6.5
Edmonton and New Jersey Stats
- The Oilers are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Devils are 25th in goals conceded (3.4).
- The Devils are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Oilers are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +7 on the season (14th in league).
- New Jersey is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -19.
- The Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Devils have scored 12 power-play goals (on 13.8% of opportunities, 31st in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 16 (killing off 82.6% of penalties, eighth in league).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is Edmonton's top contributor with 50 points. He has 17 goals and 33 assists this season.
- Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 30 games, with 24 goals and 26 assists.
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' season total of 25 points has come from three goals and 22 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen allows 3.0 goals per game and records 27.7 saves per contest.
Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's nine goals and 18 assists in 30 games for New Jersey add up to 27 total points on the season.
- Andreas Johnsson is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 31 games.
- Dougie Hamilton has earned seven goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 431 total saves (25.4 per game), conceding 48 goals (2.8 per game).
- Jonathan Bernier has 238 saves (23.8 per game) and a .902 save percentage, giving up 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)
