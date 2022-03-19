New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (34-23-4) host the New Jersey Devils (22-34-5) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on March 19, 2022, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Oilers are seventh in the Western Conference (72 points), and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (49 points).

How to Watch Edmonton vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Rogers Place

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Oilers -1.5 6.5

Edmonton and New Jersey Stats

On average, the Oilers post 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in league), and the Devils concede 3.5 (28th).

The Devils are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Oilers are 21st in goals allowed (3.2).

Edmonton is +10 overall in goal differential this season, 13th in the league.

New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -33 (-0.5 per game).

The Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).

The Oilers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored 19 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 38 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 57 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 12.7%.

Jack Hughes has helped lead the attack for New Jersey this season with 19 goals and 28 assists.

Nico Hischier has earned 16 goals on the season, chipping in 24 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 87 points in 60 games (34 goals and 53 assists).

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists) to the team.

Zach Hyman has 20 goals and 20 assists for Edmonton.

In 35 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 104 goals (3.04 goals against average) and has recorded 981 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed)

