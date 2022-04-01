New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (24-37-5) host the Florida Panthers (45-15-6) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 12:30 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils rank 14th while the Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference.

New Jersey and Florida Stats

  • On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Panthers give up 2.9 (14th).
  • The Panthers are first in the league in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Devils are 29th defensively (3.6 against).
  • New Jersey is -35 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • Florida is first in the NHL in goal differential, at +77 (+1.2 per game).
  • The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 42 goals on power-plays (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Devils have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 49 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (65 total points), having collected 22 goals and 43 assists.
  • Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 54 points (24 goals, 30 assists) to the team.
  • Nico Hischier has scored 18 goals and added 29 assists through 58 games for New Jersey.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 23 goals and 70 assists in 67 games for Florida, good for 93 points.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored 66 total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has 29 goals and 37 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has 63 points so far, including 24 goals and 39 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1158 total saves, allowing 109 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Patric Hornqvist: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
