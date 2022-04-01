New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Jersey Devils (24-37-5) host the Florida Panthers (45-15-6) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 12:30 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils rank 14th while the Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Florida
New Jersey and Florida Stats
- On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Panthers give up 2.9 (14th).
- The Panthers are first in the league in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Devils are 29th defensively (3.6 against).
- New Jersey is -35 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the NHL.
- Florida is first in the NHL in goal differential, at +77 (+1.2 per game).
- The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 42 goals on power-plays (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Devils have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 49 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (65 total points), having collected 22 goals and 43 assists.
- Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 54 points (24 goals, 30 assists) to the team.
- Nico Hischier has scored 18 goals and added 29 assists through 58 games for New Jersey.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .894 save percentage (45th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 23 goals and 70 assists in 67 games for Florida, good for 93 points.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored 66 total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has 29 goals and 37 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has 63 points so far, including 24 goals and 39 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1158 total saves, allowing 109 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Patric Hornqvist: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
