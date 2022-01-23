How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Sunday includes a game between the Los Angeles Kings (20-16-5) and the New Jersey Devils (15-19-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Kings sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with 45 points and the Devils rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 35 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and New Jersey Stats

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, with 36 points in 41 games.

Alex Iafallo has 25 points (0.6 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists.

Viktor Arvidsson has nine goals and 15 assists for Los Angeles.

Cal Petersen has allowed 41 goals (2.74 goals against average) and recorded 364 saves.

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has totaled 11 goals and 23 assists in 36 games for New Jersey, good for 34 points.

Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 24 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 16 assists in 33 games.

Andreas Johnsson is a key contributor on offense for New Jersey with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league). He has 593 saves, and has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.