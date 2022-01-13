How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save on a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features a meeting in Elmont, New York between the New York Islanders (10-12-6) and New Jersey Devils (14-17-5) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points and the Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch New York vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and New Jersey Stats

The Islanders put up 2.3 goals per game (64 in 28 games), and the Devils give up 3.4 (122 in 36).

The Devils put up 2.9 goals per game (104 in 36 games), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (77 in 28).

In terms of goal differential, New York is -13 on the season (22nd in NHL).

New Jersey is 22nd in the NHL in goal differential, at -18 (-0.5 per game).

The Islanders have scored 14 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Islanders have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 32 points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and 22 assists in 34 games (playing 16:53 per game).

Nico Hischier is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 21 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 14 assists in 30 games.

Andreas Johnsson is a top player on offense for New Jersey with nine goals and 12 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .898 save percentage (39th in the league). He has 580 saves, and has given up 66 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, recording 238 saves (23.8 per game) and allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Jesper Bratt: Out (COVID-19), Akira Schmid: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (COVID-19), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Damon Severson: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (COVID-19)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (21 total points), having amassed six goals and 15 assists.

Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's top contributors through 26 games, with eight goals and seven assists.

Noah Dobson has five goals and nine assists for New York.

In 20 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 48 goals (2.4 per game) and has recorded 589 saves (29.5 per game).

Semyon Varlamov has registered a .910 save percentage (20th in the league), giving up 24 goals (2.7 per game) with 243 saves (27.0 per game).

Islanders Injuries: Ryan Pulock: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Kyle Palmieri: Out (Lower Body), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.