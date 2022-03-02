New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Friday features the New York Rangers (33-15-5) hosting the New Jersey Devils (19-30-5) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are sixth and the Devils 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey
New York and New Jersey Stats
- On average, the Rangers put up 2.9 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (27th).
- On average, the Devils post 3.1 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (third).
- New York is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +21 (+0.4 per game).
- New Jersey's goal differential is -27 on the season (23rd in the league).
- The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 25.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
- The Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 26 (killing off 82.7% of penalties, seventh in league).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 19 goals and 31 assists in 49 games for New Jersey add up to 50 total points on the season.
- Jack Hughes has scored 39 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 22 assists.
- Nico Hischier is a top contributor on offense for New Jersey with 15 goals and 21 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 56 points in 48 games (14 goals and 42 assists).
- Mika Zibanejad has picked up 54 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 34 assists.
- Adam Fox has scored seven goals and added 43 assists through 50 games for New York.
- Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 55 goals (3.05 goals against average) and racked up 477 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
How To Watch
