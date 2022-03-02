New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday features the New York Rangers (33-15-5) hosting the New Jersey Devils (19-30-5) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are sixth and the Devils 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey

Rangers vs Devils Betting Information

New York and New Jersey Stats

  • On average, the Rangers put up 2.9 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (27th).
  • On average, the Devils post 3.1 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (third).
  • New York is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +21 (+0.4 per game).
  • New Jersey's goal differential is -27 on the season (23rd in the league).
  • The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 25.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
  • The Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 26 (killing off 82.7% of penalties, seventh in league).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 19 goals and 31 assists in 49 games for New Jersey add up to 50 total points on the season.
  • Jack Hughes has scored 39 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 22 assists.
  • Nico Hischier is a top contributor on offense for New Jersey with 15 goals and 21 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 56 points in 48 games (14 goals and 42 assists).
  • Mika Zibanejad has picked up 54 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 34 assists.
  • Adam Fox has scored seven goals and added 43 assists through 50 games for New York.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 55 goals (3.05 goals against average) and racked up 477 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

March
4
2022

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
