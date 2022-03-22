How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) skates with the puck against New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (40-18-5) visit the New Jersey Devils (22-35-5) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (85 points), while the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference (49 points).

How to Watch New Jersey vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 6

New York and New Jersey Stats

The Rangers score 2.9 goals per game (185 in 63 games), and the Devils concede 3.6 (222 in 62).

The Devils put up 3.0 goals per game (186 in 62 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (158 in 63).

New York is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +27.

New Jersey is -36 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.

The Devils have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities).

The Rangers have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) and plays an average of 19:31 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has 26 goals and 38 assists to total 64 points (1.0 per game).

Adam Fox has nine goals and 53 assists for New York.

Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 65 goals (2.99 goals against average) and recorded 580 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 39 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 60 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.

Jack Hughes has scored 47 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 28 assists.

Nico Hischier is a key player on offense for New Jersey with 17 goals and 25 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.