Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) skates with the puck against New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) skates with the puck against New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (40-18-5) visit the New Jersey Devils (22-35-5) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (85 points), while the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference (49 points).

How to Watch New Jersey vs. New York

Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey

Rangers vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

6

New York and New Jersey Stats

  • The Rangers score 2.9 goals per game (185 in 63 games), and the Devils concede 3.6 (222 in 62).
  • The Devils put up 3.0 goals per game (186 in 62 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (158 in 63).
  • New York is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +27.
  • New Jersey is -36 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.
  • The Devils have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities).
  • The Rangers have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) and plays an average of 19:31 per game.
  • Mika Zibanejad has 26 goals and 38 assists to total 64 points (1.0 per game).
  • Adam Fox has nine goals and 53 assists for New York.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 65 goals (2.99 goals against average) and recorded 580 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 39 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 60 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.
  • Jack Hughes has scored 47 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 28 assists.
  • Nico Hischier is a key player on offense for New Jersey with 17 goals and 25 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
iHeartRadio
entertainment

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Justin Carter3 minutes ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Stars at Wolves

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) makes a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy