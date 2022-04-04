How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (24-38-6) and the New York Rangers (44-20-5) hit the ice in Newark, New Jersey on April 5, 2022 at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils rank 15th with 54 points and the Rangers are third with 93 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. New York

Favorite Moneyline Total Devils -

New Jersey and New York Stats

On average, the Devils put up 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Rangers allow 2.6 (third).

On average, the Rangers put up three goals in a game (18th in NHL), and the Devils allow 3.7 (29th).

New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -43.

New York's goal differential is +28 on the season (10th in the league).

The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.8% of penalties).

The Rangers have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (65 total points), having registered 22 goals and 43 assists.

Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 49 games, with 26 goals and 30 assists.

Nico Hischier's 49 points this season have come via 18 goals and 31 assists.

In 23 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has recorded 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Miles Wood: Day To Day (Hip)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 18 goals and 62 assists in 65 games for New York add up to 80 total points on the season.

Mika Zibanejad has posted 71 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 27 goals and 44 assists.

Adam Fox's 10 goals and 56 assists add up to 66 points this season.

Igor Shesterkin has played 46 games this season, conceding 92 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 1306 saves and a .934 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.