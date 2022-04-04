How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Jersey Devils (24-38-6) and the New York Rangers (44-20-5) hit the ice in Newark, New Jersey on April 5, 2022 at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils rank 15th with 54 points and the Rangers are third with 93 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. New York
New Jersey and New York Stats
- On average, the Devils put up 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Rangers allow 2.6 (third).
- On average, the Rangers put up three goals in a game (18th in NHL), and the Devils allow 3.7 (29th).
- New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -43.
- New York's goal differential is +28 on the season (10th in the league).
- The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.8% of penalties).
- The Rangers have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (65 total points), having registered 22 goals and 43 assists.
- Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 49 games, with 26 goals and 30 assists.
- Nico Hischier's 49 points this season have come via 18 goals and 31 assists.
- In 23 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has recorded 593 saves.
Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Miles Wood: Day To Day (Hip)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 18 goals and 62 assists in 65 games for New York add up to 80 total points on the season.
- Mika Zibanejad has posted 71 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 27 goals and 44 assists.
- Adam Fox's 10 goals and 56 assists add up to 66 points this season.
- Igor Shesterkin has played 46 games this season, conceding 92 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 1306 saves and a .934 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
