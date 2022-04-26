Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates with the puck in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (31-41-7) hit the ice against the New Jersey Devils (27-44-8) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators rank 13th in the Eastern Conference (69 points), and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (62 points).

How to Watch Ottawa vs. New Jersey

Ottawa and New Jersey Stats

  • The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Devils are 28th in goals allowed (3.6).
  • The Devils are 19th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Senators are 22nd on defense (3.2 against).
  • Ottawa is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -39 (-0.5 per game).
  • New Jersey is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -51 (-0.6 per game).
  • The Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).
  • The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 15.5% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.5% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 70 points are important for New Jersey. He has put up 25 goals and 45 assists in 73 games.
  • Nico Hischier is a leading scorer for New Jersey with 59 total points this season. He has scored 21 goals and added 38 assists in 69 games.
  • Jack Hughes has posted 26 goals on the season, adding 30 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage. He has 593 saves, and has conceded 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Fabian Zetterlund: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • One of Ottawa's top contributing offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has 63 points (29 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 18:42 per game.
  • Joshua Norris is another of Ottawa's most productive contributors through 63 games, with 34 goals and 19 assists.
  • Tim Stuetzle has 20 goals and 33 assists for Ottawa.
  • Anton Forsberg has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Connor Brown: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Senators Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/19/2022

Canucks

W 4-3

Away

+193

4/22/2022

Blue Jackets

W 2-1

Away

-113

4/23/2022

Canadiens

W 6-4

Home

-161

4/26/2022

Devils

-

Home

-142

4/28/2022

Panthers

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Flyers

-

Away

-

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/21/2022

Sabres

L 5-2

Home

-140

4/23/2022

Hurricanes

L 3-2

Home

+189

4/24/2022

Red Wings

L 3-0

Home

-169

4/26/2022

Senators

-

Away

+120

4/28/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
