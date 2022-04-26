How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ottawa Senators (31-41-7) hit the ice against the New Jersey Devils (27-44-8) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators rank 13th in the Eastern Conference (69 points), and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (62 points).
How to Watch Ottawa vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa and New Jersey Stats
- The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Devils are 28th in goals allowed (3.6).
- The Devils are 19th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Senators are 22nd on defense (3.2 against).
- Ottawa is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -39 (-0.5 per game).
- New Jersey is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -51 (-0.6 per game).
- The Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).
- The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 15.5% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.5% of penalties).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 70 points are important for New Jersey. He has put up 25 goals and 45 assists in 73 games.
- Nico Hischier is a leading scorer for New Jersey with 59 total points this season. He has scored 21 goals and added 38 assists in 69 games.
- Jack Hughes has posted 26 goals on the season, adding 30 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage. He has 593 saves, and has conceded 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Fabian Zetterlund: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Ottawa Impact Players
- One of Ottawa's top contributing offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has 63 points (29 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 18:42 per game.
- Joshua Norris is another of Ottawa's most productive contributors through 63 games, with 34 goals and 19 assists.
- Tim Stuetzle has 20 goals and 33 assists for Ottawa.
- Anton Forsberg has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Connor Brown: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
Senators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/19/2022
Canucks
W 4-3
Away
+193
4/22/2022
Blue Jackets
W 2-1
Away
-113
4/23/2022
Canadiens
W 6-4
Home
-161
4/26/2022
Devils
-
Home
-142
4/28/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Flyers
-
Away
-
Devils Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Sabres
L 5-2
Home
-140
4/23/2022
Hurricanes
L 3-2
Home
+189
4/24/2022
Red Wings
L 3-0
Home
-169
4/26/2022
Senators
-
Away
+120
4/28/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
-
4/29/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-
