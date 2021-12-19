New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-5) and New Jersey Devils (10-14-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in seventh place and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats
- The Penguins are scoring three goals per game (13th in league), and the Devils are conceding 3.4 (24th).
- The Devils are 21st in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are third on defense (2.4 against).
- Pittsburgh has a +17 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
- New Jersey has a -19 goal differential on the season, 25th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Penguins have scored 13 goals (on 15.7% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 18 (killing off 80% of penalties, 14th in league).
- The Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (successful on 12.5% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 5 goals while short-handed (killing off 93% of penalties).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 27 points in 24 games (15 goals and 12 assists).
- Evan Rodrigues has accumulated 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
- Kris Letang has scored one goal and added 19 assists through 25 games for Pittsburgh.
- In 23 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 45 goals (2.0 per game) and has recorded 630 saves (27.4 per game).
- Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage, and has allowed 18 goals (3.0 per game) while racking up 172 saves (28.7 per game).
Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 24 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games.
- Andreas Johnsson is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 29 games.
- Dougie Hamilton is a top player on offense for New Jersey with six goals and 10 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 412 saves (25.8 per game), and has conceded 45 goals (2.8 per game).
- Jonathan Bernier has recorded 238 total saves (23.8 per game) with a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)
