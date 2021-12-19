New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-5) and New Jersey Devils (10-14-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in seventh place and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

The Penguins are scoring three goals per game (13th in league), and the Devils are conceding 3.4 (24th).

The Devils are 21st in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are third on defense (2.4 against).

Pittsburgh has a +17 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.

New Jersey has a -19 goal differential on the season, 25th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Penguins have scored 13 goals (on 15.7% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 18 (killing off 80% of penalties, 14th in league).

The Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (successful on 12.5% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 5 goals while short-handed (killing off 93% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 27 points in 24 games (15 goals and 12 assists).

Evan Rodrigues has accumulated 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.

Kris Letang has scored one goal and added 19 assists through 25 games for Pittsburgh.

In 23 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 45 goals (2.0 per game) and has recorded 630 saves (27.4 per game).

Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage, and has allowed 18 goals (3.0 per game) while racking up 172 saves (28.7 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 24 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games.

Andreas Johnsson is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 29 games.

Dougie Hamilton is a top player on offense for New Jersey with six goals and 10 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 412 saves (25.8 per game), and has conceded 45 goals (2.8 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has recorded 238 total saves (23.8 per game) with a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

