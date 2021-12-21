Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates with the Pens bench after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) host the New Jersey Devils (10-15-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 21, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 39 points and the Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

The Penguins are scoring 3.0 goals per game (13th in league), and the Devils are conceding 3.4 (24th).

On average, the Devils put up 2.7 goals in a game (21st in league), and the Penguins concede 2.4 (third).

Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL in goal differential, at +18 (+0.6 per game).

New Jersey has a -20 goal differential on the season, 25th in the league.

The Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).

The Penguins have conceded 6 goals while short-handed (killing off 92.1% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.9% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 29 games for New Jersey, good for 24 points.

Andreas Johnsson has amassed 19 points this season, with nine goals and 10 assists.

Dougie Hamilton has 17 points so far, including six goals and 11 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 412 saves (25.8 per game), and has allowed 45 goals (2.8 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has recorded 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 18:59 per game.

Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 30 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists.

Kris Letang has 20 total points for Pittsburgh, with one goal and 19 assists.

In 24 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 47 goals (2.0 per game) and has recorded 647 saves (27.0 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

