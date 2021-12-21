Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates with the Pens bench after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates with the Pens bench after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) host the New Jersey Devils (10-15-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 21, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 39 points and the Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

    Penguins vs Devils Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

    • The Penguins are scoring 3.0 goals per game (13th in league), and the Devils are conceding 3.4 (24th).
    • On average, the Devils put up 2.7 goals in a game (21st in league), and the Penguins concede 2.4 (third).
    • Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL in goal differential, at +18 (+0.6 per game).
    • New Jersey has a -20 goal differential on the season, 25th in the league.
    • The Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).
    • The Penguins have conceded 6 goals while short-handed (killing off 92.1% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.9% of opportunities).

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 29 games for New Jersey, good for 24 points.
    • Andreas Johnsson has amassed 19 points this season, with nine goals and 10 assists.
    • Dougie Hamilton has 17 points so far, including six goals and 11 assists.
    • Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 412 saves (25.8 per game), and has allowed 45 goals (2.8 per game).
    • Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has recorded 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

    Pittsburgh Impact Players

    • One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 18:59 per game.
    • Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 30 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists.
    • Kris Letang has 20 total points for Pittsburgh, with one goal and 19 assists.
    • In 24 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 47 goals (2.0 per game) and has recorded 647 saves (27.0 per game).

    Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    1 minute ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy