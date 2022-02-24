New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-8) host the New Jersey Devils (17-28-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 24, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in fourth place and the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6.5
Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats
- The Penguins are scoring 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (27th).
- The Devils are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.6 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +36 on the season (seventh in NHL).
- New Jersey's goal differential is -33 on the season (25th in the NHL).
- The Devils have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.5% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).
- The Penguins have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 23 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 43 points are important for New Jersey. He has recorded 14 goals and 29 assists in 45 games.
- Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 30 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 17 assists in 44 games.
- Jack Hughes is a crucial contributor on offense for New Jersey with 14 goals and 16 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 52 points in 46 games.
- Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 48 games, with six goals and 41 assists.
- Sidney Crosby's season total of 47 points has come from 15 goals and 32 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 93 goals (2.29 goals against average) and racked up 1099 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
