New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-8) host the New Jersey Devils (17-28-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 24, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in fourth place and the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

The Penguins are scoring 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (27th).

The Devils are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.6 against).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +36 on the season (seventh in NHL).

New Jersey's goal differential is -33 on the season (25th in the NHL).

The Devils have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.5% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).

The Penguins have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 23 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 43 points are important for New Jersey. He has recorded 14 goals and 29 assists in 45 games.

Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 30 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 17 assists in 44 games.

Jack Hughes is a crucial contributor on offense for New Jersey with 14 goals and 16 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 52 points in 46 games.

Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 48 games, with six goals and 41 assists.

Sidney Crosby's season total of 47 points has come from 15 goals and 32 assists.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 93 goals (2.29 goals against average) and racked up 1099 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

