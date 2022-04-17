New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (23-44-6) host the New Jersey Devils (26-42-6) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on April 16, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 52 points and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 58 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. New Jersey

Seattle and New Jersey Stats

  • On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (28th).
  • On average, the Devils post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in NHL), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (24th).
  • Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -67 (-0.9 per game).
  • New Jersey has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (on 15.9% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 51 (killing off 74.8% of penalties, 27th in league).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt is one of the top offensive options for New Jersey with 69 points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 45 assists in 69 games (playing 17:26 per game).
  • Nico Hischier is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 58 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 38 assists in 65 games.
  • New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage, with 593 total saves, allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Seattle Impact Players

  • One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:35 per game.
  • Jared McCann has 25 goals and 16 assists to total 41 points (0.6 per game).
  • Jordan Eberle's season total of 40 points has come from 18 goals and 22 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has conceded 149 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1213 saves with an .891 save percentage (51st in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Kraken Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/7/2022

Blackhawks

W 2-0

Away

+128

4/9/2022

Flames

L 4-1

Home

+196

4/12/2022

Flames

L 5-3

Away

+325

4/16/2022

Devils

-

Home

-115

4/18/2022

Senators

-

Home

-

4/20/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

-

4/22/2022

Wild

-

Away

-

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Stars

W 3-1

Away

+213

4/12/2022

Coyotes

W 6-2

Away

-153

4/14/2022

Avalanche

L 3-1

Away

+226

4/16/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-104

4/18/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Sabres

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

How To Watch

April
16
2022

New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
