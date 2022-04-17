New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Kraken (23-44-6) host the New Jersey Devils (26-42-6) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on April 16, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 52 points and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 58 points.
How to Watch Seattle vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle and New Jersey Stats
- On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (28th).
- On average, the Devils post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in NHL), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (24th).
- Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -67 (-0.9 per game).
- New Jersey has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (on 15.9% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 51 (killing off 74.8% of penalties, 27th in league).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is one of the top offensive options for New Jersey with 69 points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 45 assists in 69 games (playing 17:26 per game).
- Nico Hischier is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 58 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 38 assists in 65 games.
- New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).
- Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage, with 593 total saves, allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Seattle Impact Players
- One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:35 per game.
- Jared McCann has 25 goals and 16 assists to total 41 points (0.6 per game).
- Jordan Eberle's season total of 40 points has come from 18 goals and 22 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has conceded 149 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1213 saves with an .891 save percentage (51st in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/7/2022
Blackhawks
W 2-0
Away
+128
4/9/2022
Flames
L 4-1
Home
+196
4/12/2022
Flames
L 5-3
Away
+325
4/16/2022
Devils
-
Home
-115
4/18/2022
Senators
-
Home
-
4/20/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
4/22/2022
Wild
-
Away
-
Devils Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Stars
W 3-1
Away
+213
4/12/2022
Coyotes
W 6-2
Away
-153
4/14/2022
Avalanche
L 3-1
Away
+226
4/16/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-104
4/18/2022
Golden Knights
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Sabres
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
