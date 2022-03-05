New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period at UBS Arena. The Islanders defeated the Blues 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the St. Louis Blues (32-15-6) and New Jersey Devils (19-31-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Blues are third (with 70 points) in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th (43 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6.5

St. Louis and New Jersey Stats

On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Devils allow 3.6 (28th).

On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Blues give up 2.7 (fifth).

St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.

New Jersey has a -29 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.

The Devils have conceded 27 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

The Blues have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.5% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 50 points in 50 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 49 games, with 19 goals and 27 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 19 goals and added 26 assists through 48 games for St. Louis.

In 21 games, Ville Husso has conceded 43 goals (2.13 goals against average) and has recorded 584 saves.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), David Perron: Day To Day (Illness)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has totaled 19 goals and 31 assists in 50 games for New Jersey, good for 50 points.

Jack Hughes is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 39 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 22 assists in 35 games.

New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and compiled 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Illness)

