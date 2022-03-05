New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period at UBS Arena. The Islanders defeated the Blues 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period at UBS Arena. The Islanders defeated the Blues 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the St. Louis Blues (32-15-6) and New Jersey Devils (19-31-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Blues are third (with 70 points) in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th (43 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. St. Louis

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New Jersey

Blues vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

6.5

St. Louis and New Jersey Stats

  • On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Devils allow 3.6 (28th).
  • On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Blues give up 2.7 (fifth).
  • St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.
  • New Jersey has a -29 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.
  • The Devils have conceded 27 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
  • The Blues have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.5% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 50 points in 50 games.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 49 games, with 19 goals and 27 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has scored 19 goals and added 26 assists through 48 games for St. Louis.
  • In 21 games, Ville Husso has conceded 43 goals (2.13 goals against average) and has recorded 584 saves.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), David Perron: Day To Day (Illness)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has totaled 19 goals and 31 assists in 50 games for New Jersey, good for 50 points.
  • Jack Hughes is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 39 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 22 assists in 35 games.
  • New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and compiled 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17781145
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Heat

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17821457
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17829507
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_16251216
College Baseball

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago0046526427h
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. América

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period at UBS Arena. The Islanders defeated the Blues 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save off a shot on goal by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy