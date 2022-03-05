New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the St. Louis Blues (32-15-6) and New Jersey Devils (19-31-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Blues are third (with 70 points) in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th (43 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New Jersey
St. Louis and New Jersey Stats
- On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Devils allow 3.6 (28th).
- On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Blues give up 2.7 (fifth).
- St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.
- New Jersey has a -29 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.
- The Devils have conceded 27 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
- The Blues have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.5% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 50 points in 50 games.
- Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 49 games, with 19 goals and 27 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has scored 19 goals and added 26 assists through 48 games for St. Louis.
- In 21 games, Ville Husso has conceded 43 goals (2.13 goals against average) and has recorded 584 saves.
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), David Perron: Day To Day (Illness)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has totaled 19 goals and 31 assists in 50 games for New Jersey, good for 50 points.
- Jack Hughes is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 39 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 22 assists in 35 games.
- New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and compiled 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Illness)
