How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's NHL schedule will see the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) take the ice against the New Jersey Devils (14-17-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Lightning rank second in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6

Tampa Bay and New Jersey Stats

On average, the Lightning post 3.2 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Devils allow 3.4 (24th).

On average, the Devils post 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Lightning allow 2.9 (14th).

Tampa Bay is +14 overall in goal differential this season, 12th in the NHL.

New Jersey is -18 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Devils have scored 14 power-play goals (29th in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 21 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 16 goals and 25 assists this season.

Victor Hedman has 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 29 assists.

Alex Killorn's 31 points this season have come via 11 goals and 20 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 63 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 759 saves (27.1 per game) with a .923 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Brian Elliott has an .899 save percentage. He has 179 saves (22.4 per game), and has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Ross Colton: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Zach Bogosian: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan McDonagh: Day To Day (Lower Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 32 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.

Nico Hischier has scored 21 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 14 assists.

Andreas Johnsson's nine goals and 12 assists add up to 21 points this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 66 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 580 saves (26.4 per game) with an .898 save percentage (40th in the league).

Jonathan Bernier has 238 saves (23.8 per game) and a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jesper Bratt: Out (COVID-19), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Andreas Johnsson: Out (Health Protocols), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (COVID-19), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nathan Bastian: Out (COVID-19), Damon Severson: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.