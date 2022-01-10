Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's NHL schedule will see the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) take the ice against the New Jersey Devils (14-17-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Lightning rank second in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey

Lightning vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lightning

-1.5

6

Tampa Bay and New Jersey Stats

  • On average, the Lightning post 3.2 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Devils allow 3.4 (24th).
  • On average, the Devils post 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Lightning allow 2.9 (14th).
  • Tampa Bay is +14 overall in goal differential this season, 12th in the NHL.
  • New Jersey is -18 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Devils have scored 14 power-play goals (29th in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 21 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 16 goals and 25 assists this season.
  • Victor Hedman has 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 29 assists.
  • Alex Killorn's 31 points this season have come via 11 goals and 20 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 63 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 759 saves (27.1 per game) with a .923 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
  • Brian Elliott has an .899 save percentage. He has 179 saves (22.4 per game), and has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Ross Colton: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Zach Bogosian: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan McDonagh: Day To Day (Lower Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 32 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.
  • Nico Hischier has scored 21 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 14 assists.
  • Andreas Johnsson's nine goals and 12 assists add up to 21 points this season.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 66 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 580 saves (26.4 per game) with an .898 save percentage (40th in the league).
  • Jonathan Bernier has 238 saves (23.8 per game) and a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jesper Bratt: Out (COVID-19), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Andreas Johnsson: Out (Health Protocols), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (COVID-19), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nathan Bastian: Out (COVID-19), Damon Severson: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his overtime goal with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) compete for a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
David Annie 90 Day
entertainment

How to Watch David & Annie: After the 90 Days Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6. Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 434
College Football

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrate Cook's touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Alabama vs. Georgia: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy