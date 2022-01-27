How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL play will see the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5) take the ice against the New Jersey Devils (15-21-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning sit in second place and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lightning
-1.5
6.5
Tampa Bay and New Jersey Stats
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 14 goals and 23 assists in 38 games for New Jersey add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Nico Hischier has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with eight goals and 16 assists.
- Andreas Johnsson is a key player on offense for New Jersey with 10 goals and 14 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Michael McLeod: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has been vital to Tampa Bay this season, with 50 points in 42 games.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 43 games, with nine goals and 35 assists.
- Alex Killorn's season total of 39 points has come from 13 goals and 26 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 75 goals (2.26 goals against average) and racked up 881 saves.
Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Out (Lower-body), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Nikita Kucherov: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
