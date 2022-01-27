How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck while being defended by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL play will see the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5) take the ice against the New Jersey Devils (15-21-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning sit in second place and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Amalie Arena

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6.5

Tampa Bay and New Jersey Stats

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 14 goals and 23 assists in 38 games for New Jersey add up to 37 total points on the season.

Nico Hischier has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with eight goals and 16 assists.

Andreas Johnsson is a key player on offense for New Jersey with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Michael McLeod: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has been vital to Tampa Bay this season, with 50 points in 42 games.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 43 games, with nine goals and 35 assists.

Alex Killorn's season total of 39 points has come from 13 goals and 26 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 75 goals (2.26 goals against average) and racked up 881 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Out (Lower-body), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Nikita Kucherov: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

