New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs (39-18-5) and the New Jersey Devils (23-35-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are sixth and the Devils 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Toronto vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 7

Toronto and New Jersey Stats

The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.7 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.6 (29th).

The Devils put up 3.1 goals per game (193 in 63 games), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.0 (188 in 62).

Toronto has a +39 goal differential on the season, seventh in the league.

New Jersey has a -33 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.

The Maple Leafs have scored 47 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Devils have scored 31 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 27 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has recorded 21 goals and 41 assists in 58 games for New Jersey, good for 62 points.

Jack Hughes has scored 49 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 28 assists.

Nico Hischier has 44 points so far, including 17 goals and 27 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 79 points. He has 46 goals and 33 assists this season.

Mitchell Marner has 68 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 42 assists.

John Tavares has scored 20 goals and added 38 assists through 61 games for Toronto.

In 40 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 101 goals (2.65 goals against average) and has recorded 1071 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

