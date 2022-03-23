New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs (39-18-5) and the New Jersey Devils (23-35-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are sixth and the Devils 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for Toronto vs. New Jersey

Maple Leafs vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Maple Leafs

-1.5

7

Toronto and New Jersey Stats

  • The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.7 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.6 (29th).
  • The Devils put up 3.1 goals per game (193 in 63 games), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.0 (188 in 62).
  • Toronto has a +39 goal differential on the season, seventh in the league.
  • New Jersey has a -33 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 47 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Devils have scored 31 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 27 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has recorded 21 goals and 41 assists in 58 games for New Jersey, good for 62 points.
  • Jack Hughes has scored 49 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 28 assists.
  • Nico Hischier has 44 points so far, including 17 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 79 points. He has 46 goals and 33 assists this season.
  • Mitchell Marner has 68 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 42 assists.
  • John Tavares has scored 20 goals and added 38 assists through 61 games for Toronto.
  • In 40 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 101 goals (2.65 goals against average) and has recorded 1071 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17950699
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Maple Leafs

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17950909
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17939010
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Pacers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17940911
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Hornets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy