New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs (39-18-5) and the New Jersey Devils (23-35-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are sixth and the Devils 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maple Leafs
-1.5
7
Toronto and New Jersey Stats
- The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.7 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.6 (29th).
- The Devils put up 3.1 goals per game (193 in 63 games), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.0 (188 in 62).
- Toronto has a +39 goal differential on the season, seventh in the league.
- New Jersey has a -33 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 47 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Devils have scored 31 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 27 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has recorded 21 goals and 41 assists in 58 games for New Jersey, good for 62 points.
- Jack Hughes has scored 49 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 28 assists.
- Nico Hischier has 44 points so far, including 17 goals and 27 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 79 points. He has 46 goals and 33 assists this season.
- Mitchell Marner has 68 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 42 assists.
- John Tavares has scored 20 goals and added 38 assists through 61 games for Toronto.
- In 40 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 101 goals (2.65 goals against average) and has recorded 1071 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)
