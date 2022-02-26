How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's NHL schedule will see the New Jersey Devils (18-29-5) hit the ice against the Vancouver Canucks (25-22-6), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Vancouver
New Jersey and Vancouver Stats
- The Devils are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Canucks are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).
- The Canucks are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Devils are 30th defensively (3.6 against).
- New Jersey has a -31 goal differential on the season, 25th in the league.
- Vancouver has a -2 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Devils have scored 25 goals (on 17.7% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 46 (killing off 70.1% of penalties, 32nd in league).
- The Devils have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 36 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (48 total points), having collected 18 goals and 30 assists.
- Jack Hughes has accumulated 36 points (1.1 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Nico Hischier has scored 14 goals and added 19 assists through 46 games for New Jersey.
- In 23 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has racked up 593 saves.
Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller is one of the top offensive options for Vancouver with 57 points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 37 assists in 51 games (playing 21:00 per game).
- Quinn Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for Vancouver with 41 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 37 assists in 49 games.
- Elias Pettersson is a top player on offense for Vancouver with 16 goals and 21 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has given up 104 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collected 1155 saves with a .917 save percentage (16th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
