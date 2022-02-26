How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's NHL schedule will see the New Jersey Devils (18-29-5) hit the ice against the Vancouver Canucks (25-22-6), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Vancouver

New Jersey and Vancouver Stats

The Devils are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Canucks are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).

The Canucks are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Devils are 30th defensively (3.6 against).

New Jersey has a -31 goal differential on the season, 25th in the league.

Vancouver has a -2 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Devils have scored 25 goals (on 17.7% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 46 (killing off 70.1% of penalties, 32nd in league).

The Devils have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 36 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (48 total points), having collected 18 goals and 30 assists.

Jack Hughes has accumulated 36 points (1.1 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 21 assists.

Nico Hischier has scored 14 goals and added 19 assists through 46 games for New Jersey.

In 23 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has racked up 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller is one of the top offensive options for Vancouver with 57 points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 37 assists in 51 games (playing 21:00 per game).

Quinn Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for Vancouver with 41 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 37 assists in 49 games.

Elias Pettersson is a top player on offense for Vancouver with 16 goals and 21 assists.

Thatcher Demko has given up 104 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collected 1155 saves with a .917 save percentage (16th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

