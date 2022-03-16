New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate Horvat s second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday features a matchup in Vancouver, British Columbia between the Vancouver Canucks (29-24-7) and New Jersey Devils (22-32-5) at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks are 10th in the Western Conference (65 points), and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference (49 points).

How to Watch Vancouver vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. New Jersey

Canucks vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Canucks

-1.5

6

Vancouver and New Jersey Stats

  • The Canucks are 22nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Devils are 26th in goals allowed (3.5).
  • The Devils put up 3.0 goals per game (177 in 59 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (171 in 60).
  • In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is -1 on the season (17th in NHL).
  • New Jersey is -27 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
  • The Devils have conceded 29 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 41 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).
  • The Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.6% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has scored 19 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 36 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 55 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 13.3%.
  • Jack Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 44 total points (1.1 per game), with 18 goals and 26 assists in 39 games.
  • New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leading scorers on the team with 38 total points (16 goals and 22 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (46th in the league), with 593 total saves, allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (70 total points), having put up 24 goals and 46 assists.
  • Quinn Hughes has 48 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding 43 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson's season total of 42 points has come from 18 goals and 24 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has a 2.7 goals against average, and 1343 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 14th in the league.

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NHL

