    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

    The NHL slate on Thursday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-0) and the New Jersey Devils (10-12-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Golden Knights rank seventh in the Western Conference and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New Jersey vs. Las Vegas

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New Jersey

    Golden Knights vs Devils Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Golden Knights

    -1.5

    6

    Las Vegas and New Jersey Stats

    • The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.3 against).
    • The Devils score 2.7 goals per game (74 in 27 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.1 (86 in 28).
    • In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +12 on the season (12th in NHL).
    • New Jersey is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -14 (-0.5 per game).
    • The Devils have conceded 17 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 12 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
    • The Devils have scored 9 power-play goals (on 12.0% of opportunities, 31st in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 17 (killing off 79.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 29 points. He has nine goals and 20 assists this season.
    • Mark Stone has four goals and 17 assists to total 21 points (1.3 per game).
    • Reilly Smith's 21 points this season have come via 10 goals and 11 assists.
    • Robin Lehner has given up 2.9 goals per game this season and is recording 28.0 saves per matchup. His .906 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.
    • Laurent Brossoit has a .911 save percentage, and has allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game) while recording 184 saves (23.0 per game).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 24 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 10.3%.
    • Andreas Johnsson has posted 19 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 10 assists.
    • Nico Hischier is a key contributor on offense for New Jersey with three goals and 13 assists.
    • Mackenzie Blackwood has 387 saves (25.8 per game) while allowing 41 goals (2.7 per game) with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).
    • Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (2.6 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
