New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (41-30-5) host the New Jersey Devils (26-42-7) during Monday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas and New Jersey Stats
- On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (28th).
- The Devils put up 3.0 goals per game (228 in 75 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (225 in 76).
- Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.
- New Jersey has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 25 goals and 45 assists in 70 games for New Jersey add up to 70 total points on the season.
- Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 58 total points (0.9 per game), with 20 goals and 38 assists in 66 games.
- Jack Hughes' 26 goals and 30 assists add up to 56 points this season.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage.
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault is one of Las Vegas' leading contributors (63 total points), having registered 29 goals and 34 assists.
- Chandler Stephenson has picked up 57 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists.
- Shea Theodore's 45 points this season have come via 13 goals and 32 assists.
- Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1131 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)
Golden Knights Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Canucks
L 5-4
Away
-147
4/14/2022
Flames
W 6-1
Away
+135
4/16/2022
Oilers
L 4-0
Away
+106
4/18/2022
Devils
-
Home
-349
4/20/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
Devils Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Coyotes
W 6-2
Away
-153
4/14/2022
Avalanche
L 3-1
Away
+226
4/16/2022
Kraken
L 4-3
Away
-104
4/18/2022
Golden Knights
-
Away
+272
4/21/2022
Sabres
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-
