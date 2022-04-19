New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (41-30-5) host the New Jersey Devils (26-42-7) during Monday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. New Jersey

  • Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas and New Jersey Stats

  • On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (28th).
  • The Devils put up 3.0 goals per game (228 in 75 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (225 in 76).
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.
  • New Jersey has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.
  • The Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 25 goals and 45 assists in 70 games for New Jersey add up to 70 total points on the season.
  • Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 58 total points (0.9 per game), with 20 goals and 38 assists in 66 games.
  • Jack Hughes' 26 goals and 30 assists add up to 56 points this season.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is one of Las Vegas' leading contributors (63 total points), having registered 29 goals and 34 assists.
  • Chandler Stephenson has picked up 57 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists.
  • Shea Theodore's 45 points this season have come via 13 goals and 32 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1131 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Golden Knights Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Canucks

L 5-4

Away

-147

4/14/2022

Flames

W 6-1

Away

+135

4/16/2022

Oilers

L 4-0

Away

+106

4/18/2022

Devils

-

Home

-349

4/20/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Stars

-

Away

-

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Coyotes

W 6-2

Away

-153

4/14/2022

Avalanche

L 3-1

Away

+226

4/16/2022

Kraken

L 4-3

Away

-104

4/18/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

+272

4/21/2022

Sabres

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

How To Watch

April
18
2022

New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
