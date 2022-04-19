New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (41-30-5) host the New Jersey Devils (26-42-7) during Monday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas and New Jersey Stats

On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (28th).

The Devils put up 3.0 goals per game (228 in 75 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (225 in 76).

Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.

New Jersey has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).

The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 25 goals and 45 assists in 70 games for New Jersey add up to 70 total points on the season.

Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 58 total points (0.9 per game), with 20 goals and 38 assists in 66 games.

Jack Hughes' 26 goals and 30 assists add up to 56 points this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is one of Las Vegas' leading contributors (63 total points), having registered 29 goals and 34 assists.

Chandler Stephenson has picked up 57 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists.

Shea Theodore's 45 points this season have come via 13 goals and 32 assists.

Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1131 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Canucks L 5-4 Away -147 4/14/2022 Flames W 6-1 Away +135 4/16/2022 Oilers L 4-0 Away +106 4/18/2022 Devils - Home -349 4/20/2022 Capitals - Home - 4/24/2022 Sharks - Home - 4/26/2022 Stars - Away -

Devils Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Coyotes W 6-2 Away -153 4/14/2022 Avalanche L 3-1 Away +226 4/16/2022 Kraken L 4-3 Away -104 4/18/2022 Golden Knights - Away +272 4/21/2022 Sabres - Home - 4/23/2022 Hurricanes - Home - 4/24/2022 Red Wings - Home -

