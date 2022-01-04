How to Watch Devils at Bruins

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Unbeaten since the holiday break, the Devils head north to face off against the streaking Bruins.

    Since the NHL's holiday break, few teams have been as hot as the Devils. New Jersey had lost 12 of 14 games leading up to the break but have won all three of their games since then. A win Tuesday night against Boston would mark the longest winning streak for the team this season.

    Boston has experienced a similar bump, winning both games since its return to the ice.

    Devils winger Jesper Bratt leads the team in points and goals so far this season and has five points during his team's three-game winning streak.

    Center Jack Hughes has been the focal point of the Devils' offense over the last three games, scoring three goals and assisting on five more. He has recorded a point in eight of his 14 games since returning to the lineup after a shoulder injury sidelined him for six weeks.

    Boston won its first home game of 2022 against the Sabres on Saturday, then posted a 5–1 win at Detroit on Sunday. Five different goal scorers lit the lamp, including Patrice Bergeron’s team-leading 11th goal of the season.

    The Bruins rank sixth in the NHL with a 2.57 goals against average, as the goaltending duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have posted eight wins this season.

    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
