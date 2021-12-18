How to Watch Devils at Red Wings

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Saturday night NHL action, the Devils will hit the road to take on the Red Wings in Detroit.
    One intriguing NHL matchup to watch Saturday night will feature the Devils hitting the road to take on the Red Wings in Detroit.

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG+

    Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Devils hold a 10-13-5 record. New Jersey is not out of the postseason race, but they do need to figure out how to put a few wins together and play consistently. They are fresh off a 5–3 loss against the Golden Knights that marked their fourth straight loss.

    On the other side of the ice, the Red Wings have opened up the year with a 14-13-3 record. Detroit has shown signs of being a potential playoff-caliber team, but they haven't been consistent either. The Red Wings lost to the Hurricanes by a final score of 5–3 in their most recent game.

    Both of these teams need to figure out how to win a few games in order to get back in the race. Consistency is key in the NHL. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with a big win tonight.

