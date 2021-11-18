The Devils look to snap their two-game losing streak when they head to Florida on Thursday night.

The Devils had their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when they lost 5-2. They couldn't recover the next day, as the Rangers beat them 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday for their second straight loss.

How to Watch Devils at Panthers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The losses dropped the Devils' record to 7-4-3 and have them in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Thursday night they go on the road to Florida, as they look to beat the Panthers for a second straight time. The Devils won easily the first time 7-3 back on Nov. 9.

The Panthers will look to avenge that loss and get their second win in a row. Florida snapped its four-game losing streak on Tuesday when it beat the Islanders 6-1.

The win was a welcome sight for Panthers fans, as they had dropped five of their last seven games after starting the year with eight straight wins.

The Panthers have looked good through most of the year, but their worst game was against the Devils. Thursday they hope they can return the favor.

