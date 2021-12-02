The Wild go for their fifth straight win on Thursday night when they host the Devils.

The Wild have gotten hot again in reeling off four straight wins. It's the third time this year they have won four in a row but have yet to get five straight.

How to Watch Devils at Wild Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG2

The four consecutive wins snapped a streak of just two wins in six games and have improved Minnesota's record to 15-6-1. The Wild is currently in first place in the Central Division.

Thursday night, they will look to get the elusive fifth straight win against a Devils team that has lost six of its last eight games.

New Jersey has struggled lately on defense, giving up four or more goals in five of those losses, including a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

The Devils find themselves just 9-7-4 on the year and all the way down in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Thursday, it doesn't get any easier for the Devils as they take on the red-hot Wild.

