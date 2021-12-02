How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wild have gotten hot again in reeling off four straight wins. It's the third time this year they have won four in a row but have yet to get five straight.
How to Watch Devils at Wild Today:
Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: MSG2
Live stream the Devils at Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The four consecutive wins snapped a streak of just two wins in six games and have improved Minnesota's record to 15-6-1. The Wild is currently in first place in the Central Division.
Thursday night, they will look to get the elusive fifth straight win against a Devils team that has lost six of its last eight games.
New Jersey has struggled lately on defense, giving up four or more goals in five of those losses, including a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
The Devils find themselves just 9-7-4 on the year and all the way down in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.
Thursday, it doesn't get any easier for the Devils as they take on the red-hot Wild.
Regional restrictions may apply.