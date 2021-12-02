Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wild go for their fifth straight win on Thursday night when they host the Devils.
    Author:

    The Wild have gotten hot again in reeling off four straight wins. It's the third time this year they have won four in a row but have yet to get five straight. 

    How to Watch Devils at Wild Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: MSG2

    Live stream the Devils at Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The four consecutive wins snapped a streak of just two wins in six games and have improved Minnesota's record to 15-6-1. The Wild is currently in first place in the Central Division.

    Thursday night, they will look to get the elusive fifth straight win against a Devils team that has lost six of its last eight games.

    New Jersey has struggled lately on defense, giving up four or more goals in five of those losses, including a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

    The Devils find themselves just 9-7-4 on the year and all the way down in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

    Thursday, it doesn't get any easier for the Devils as they take on the red-hot Wild.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild

    TV CHANNEL: MSG2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    jaren jackson grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Grizzlies

    47 seconds ago
    clemson women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

    47 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Maryland

    47 seconds ago
    dak prescott cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Saints

    47 seconds ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Predators

    47 seconds ago
    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Wild

    47 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    new york islanders
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Islanders

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy