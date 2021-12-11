How to Watch Devils at Islanders

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Andreas Johnsson and the Devils travel to New York to take on the Islanders and Brock Nelson.
    The Devils are 10-9-5 on the year with 25 total points. They are making a push toward the playoffs early in the season, being only four points behind the Red Wings for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

    The Islanders are 6-11-5 this season with only 17 points. They are two points ahead of the Senators and Canadiens, who are both tied for last place in their conference. 

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With it being as early as it is in the season, it is not out of question that the Islanders can make a run and get back into contention, but it has to start now and start with Brock Nelson.

    He has nine goals for New York in 40 shots on goal. Andreas Johnsson has nine goals as well to lead New Jersey, but he has nine assists too on 46 shots on goal.

    If the season were to end today, both of these teams would be out of the playoffs. With over 50 games left in the regular season, they can change that and it starts now.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
