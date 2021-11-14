How to Watch Devils at Rangers

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    These two Atlantic Division rivals square off for the first time this season as the Rangers host the Devils.
    Author:

    Just three points separate the Rangers and the Devils as they square off Sunday night.

    The Devils were on a three-game winning streak before they hosted the Bruins on Saturday night and lost 5–2. The Rangers dominated in the second period Saturday against the Blue Jackets and won 5–3 on the road. Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider scored two goals apiece for the Ragners.

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers Today: 

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Both teams are seeing quite an improvement over last year, as their young cores are starting to develop. Legendary Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist retired right before this season, but Igor Shesterkin has been a valiant successor.

    While the Devils have an important veteran presence on defense with P.K. Subban, this team runs through Nico Hischier.

    This matchup offers a preview of what these two teams could look like for years to come.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

