How to Watch Devils at Rangers

The 2021 NHL regular season is right around the corner, and the Devils and Rangers are set to face off in preseason action Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Devils will hit the road for a matchup against the New York Rangers.

How to Watch New Jersey Devis at New York Rangers:

Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

New Jersey is coming off of a rough season last year that saw the team end with a record of 19-30. The Devils missed the postseason and are looking to get back this year.

On the other side of the rink, the Rangers are coming off of a season that saw them narrowly miss the playoffs. They ended the year 27-23. New York has a bright future ahead, and it will be interesting to see how the team looks this season.

So far in preseason action, the Devils have gone 4-0. They have defeated the Capitals twice, the Rangers and the Islanders.

New York has gone 2-2 in preseason action thus far this year. Both of their wins came against the Bruins. On the flip side, the Rangers have lost to the New York Islanders and the Devils.

