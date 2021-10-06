How to Watch Devils at Rangers

    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021 NHL regular season is right around the corner, and the Devils and Rangers are set to face off in preseason action Wednesday night.
    Author:

    On Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Devils will hit the road for a matchup against the New York Rangers.

    How to Watch New Jersey Devis at New York Rangers:

    Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG

    You can live stream the Devils at Rangers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Jersey is coming off of a rough season last year that saw the team end with a record of 19-30. The Devils missed the postseason and are looking to get back this year.

    On the other side of the rink, the Rangers are coming off of a season that saw them narrowly miss the playoffs. They ended the year 27-23. New York has a bright future ahead, and it will be interesting to see how the team looks this season.

    So far in preseason action, the Devils have gone 4-0. They have defeated the Capitals twice, the Rangers and the Islanders. 

    New York has gone 2-2 in preseason action thus far this year. Both of their wins came against the Bruins. On the flip side, the Rangers have lost to the New York Islanders and the Devils.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    6
    2021

    New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16892653
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals vs. Bruins

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881161
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Rangers

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Georgetown at Seton Hall in College Soccer

    41 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Iowa at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    41 seconds ago
    Paralympics Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13610106
    Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy