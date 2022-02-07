How to Watch Devils vs. Senators

The Devils take on the Senators on Monday looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Devils tough season continued last Tuesday when they lost to the Maple Leafs 7–1. It was their second straight loss to Toronto to keep their losing streak going.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils have lost six straight and have won just once in the last 10 games. With the skid, New Jersey has fallen to 15-25-5.

On Monday, the Devils hit the road for the first of three straight road games. They are looking to finally get back in the win column against an Ottawa team that is coming off a loss to the Islanders last Tuesday.

The Senators (14-22-4) took a quick one-game road trip to New York but came back with a loss. The defeat came a day after they beat the Oilers in overtime.

Ottawa now returns home for a four-game homestand that will give it eight games in its own arena over a nine-game stretch.

The Senators started this stretch 2–2 and are looking to get another win against a slumping Devils team on Monday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.