How to Watch Devils at Flyers

    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Andreas Johnsson and the Devils travel to Philadelphia to try and complete the season sweep of the Flyers.
    The Devils are 10-11-5 and No. 6 in the Metropolitan division. New Jersey is on a two-game losing streak, losing 4-2 on the road to the Islanders and 3-2 to the Predators at home. Its last win was actually against Philadelphia earlier this month.

    The Flyers stand just one point behind New Jersey with 24 points. Philadelphia is 10-12-4 on the year, No. 7 in the division. Since losing to New Jersey on Dec. 8, Philadelphia has won two straight on the road against the Golden Knights and Coyotes.

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Philadelphia's main scorer Claude Giroux, who has 10 goals and 12 assists on the season, has yet to get it going against New Jersey. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is going to have to keep New Jersey's top goal scorer Andreas Johnsson in check.

    These two teams have played twice already this season. On Nov. 28, New Jersey came out on top 5-2 with two goals from Johnsson. Then on Dec. 8, New Jersey beat Philadelphia again 3-0.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
