How to Watch Devils at Flyers

Andreas Johnsson and the Devils travel to Philadelphia to try and complete the season sweep of the Flyers.

The Devils are 10-11-5 and No. 6 in the Metropolitan division. New Jersey is on a two-game losing streak, losing 4-2 on the road to the Islanders and 3-2 to the Predators at home. Its last win was actually against Philadelphia earlier this month.

The Flyers stand just one point behind New Jersey with 24 points. Philadelphia is 10-12-4 on the year, No. 7 in the division. Since losing to New Jersey on Dec. 8, Philadelphia has won two straight on the road against the Golden Knights and Coyotes.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers Today:



Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Philadelphia's main scorer Claude Giroux, who has 10 goals and 12 assists on the season, has yet to get it going against New Jersey. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is going to have to keep New Jersey's top goal scorer Andreas Johnsson in check.

These two teams have played twice already this season. On Nov. 28, New Jersey came out on top 5-2 with two goals from Johnsson. Then on Dec. 8, New Jersey beat Philadelphia again 3-0.

