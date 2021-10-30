How to Watch Devils at Penguins

Sidney Crosby will make his season debut Saturday as the Penguins host the Devils in Pittsburgh.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, sidelined since Sep. 8 after undergoing wrist surgery, will make his season debut Saturday at home against the Devils.

Crosby led the team in goals and assists a year ago, and the veteran center will be a welcome spark to an offense that currently sits 15th in the NHL in goals scored.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils enter their first road game of the young season in last place in a crowded Metropolitan Division. With just five games under their belt and the advantage of playing every game at home thus far, their legs might be a bit fresher than those of the Penguins'. The Devils last played in a 5–3 loss against Calgary on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh has been outscored 9–1 in its last two games, after beating the Maple Leafs 7–1 last Saturday in Toronto. The Penguins have a league-leading penalty kill, which has allowed just one goal in seventeen opportunities (94.1%).

In Crosby’s absence, the Penguins have featured a balanced scoring attack. Danton Heinen, Evan Rodrigues, Drew O’Connor and Jason Zucker each have three goals this season and have combined for 19 points through the first seven games.

After starting the season with a five-game homestand, New Jersey now hits the road for four out of its next five games, including a three-game California road swing to Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose to start November.