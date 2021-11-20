How to Watch Devils at Lightning

In NHL action Saturday, the Devils hit the road for a tough matchup against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+2

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Devils have compiled a solid record of 7-5-3. They are looking to get back into playoff contention and a win over the Lightning would be a big statement for them.

New Jersey has lost three straight games coming into this matchup, and the team badly needs to get back to the win column.

On the other side of the rink, the Lightning come into this game with a 9-3-3 record. They have won three straight games and are looking to make it four. At this point in the season, the Lightning look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders once again.

This should be a very intriguing and entertaining matchup. The Devils are looking to make a statement and the Lightning are looking to keep being top-notch contenders. Make sure to tune in.

