How to Watch Devils at Maple Leafs

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Monday night the Devils will travel to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.

There will be plenty of good hockey for NHL fans to watch on Monday night. With the season moving forward at full steam these games are getting more and more meaningful. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Devils heading to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.

How to Watch the New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils are 15-23-5 and are in a lot of trouble. If they want to turn things around they will have to start immediately. New Jersey is fresh off of a 2-1 loss against the Hurricanes, which marked its fourth loss in a row.

On the other side the Maple Leafs are 27-10-3 and are one of the top teams in the NHL. Toronto is looking like a team that could make a run at the Stanley Cup Finals. Last time out, the Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings by a score of 7-4.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Maple Leafs are favored to win, no one should take the Devils lightly.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
31
2022

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
