How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Devils will travel to Vancouver on Tuesday night to face off against the Canucks.

There will be quite a few great matchups for NHL fans to watch on Tuesday night. One of them will feature the Devils traveling to Vancouver to take on the Canucks. With the postseason coming up fast, teams need to finish the year strong if they want to get in.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+2

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils are 22-32-5 and are unlikely to find their way into the postseason. Even though it has been a tough year, New Jersey is not a team to take lightly. Last time out, the Devils ended up defeating the Ducks by a final score of 2-1.

The Canucks are fighting for a playoff spot with a 29-24-7 record. Vancouver needs to find a way to put some wins together to improve its chances. In its last game, the Canucks ended up losing to the Lightning by a final score of 2-1.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Canucks are favored to win, the Devils will not go down without a fight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

