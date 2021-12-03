How to Watch Devils vs. Jets

Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NHL action, the Devils will hit the road to take on the Jets in an intriguing matchup.
    One intriguing NHL matchup Friday will feature the Devils hitting the road to take on the Jets. This should be a very good game between two teams hungry to pick up another win.

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Devils have compiled a 9-8-4 record. They could use a few wins to climb up the standings and get back to being viewed as a potential contender. Over their last five games, they have only come away with one win.

    On the other side, the Jets have gone 10-8-4. They have been struggling mightily as of late, losing six out of their last seven games. A big win over the Devils to get back on the right track would be huge for Winnipeg.

    Both of these teams need to get the ship righted after recent struggles. This should be a very close matchup, as they look to accomplish the goal of picking up a much-needed win. Be sure to watch live. 

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
