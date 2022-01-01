New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (19-6-7) take the ice against the New Jersey Devils (11-15-5) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 45 points and the Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. New Jersey

Washington and New Jersey Stats

The Capitals are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Devils are 25th on defense (3.4 against).

The Devils are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Capitals are fifth defensively (2.6 against).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +28 on the season (second in league).

New Jersey's goal differential is -19 on the season (26th in the league).

On the power play, the Capitals have scored 14 goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 18 (killing off 80.6% of penalties, 16th in league).

The Capitals have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 12 power-play goals (successful on 13.8% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's nine goals and 18 assists in 31 games for New Jersey add up to 27 total points on the season.

Andreas Johnsson has scored 19 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 10 assists.

Dougie Hamilton has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 11 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league). He has 431 saves (23.9 per game), and has allowed 48 goals (2.7 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has recorded 238 total saves (23.8 per game) with a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 48 points in 33 games (22 goals and 26 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 31 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 21 assists.

John Carlson has scored seven goals and added 23 assists through 33 games for Washington.

In 18 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 43 goals (2.4 per game) and has racked up 419 saves (23.3 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league). He has 386 saves (24.1 per game), and has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Lars Eller: Day To Day (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

