The Washington Capitals (36-20-10) host the New Jersey Devils (23-36-5) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference (82 points), and the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference (51 points).

How to Watch Washington vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6.5

Washington and New Jersey Stats

The Capitals are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 29th on defense (3.6 against).

The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in league), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (11th).

Washington has a +29 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.

New Jersey is -34 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.

On the power play, the Capitals have scored 38 goals (on 19.1% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 31 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 11th in league).

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 32 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 21 goals and 42 assists in 59 games for New Jersey add up to 63 total points on the season.

Jack Hughes is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 50 total points (1.1 per game), with 21 goals and 29 assists in 44 games.

New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leading scorers on the team with 46 total points (18 goals and 28 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with 78 points in 64 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 64 points (1.0 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 42 assists.

John Carlson has 11 goals and 42 assists for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has conceded 93 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 831 saves with an .899 save percentage (44th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body)

