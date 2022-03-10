Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (21-31-5) and the Winnipeg Jets (25-22-10) take the ice in Newark, New Jersey on March 10, 2022 at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 60 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Winnipeg

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Winnipeg

Devils vs Jets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Devils

-1.5

7

New Jersey and Winnipeg Stats

  • The Devils score 3.1 goals per game (175 in 57 games), and the Jets concede 3.0 (174 in 57).
  • The Jets put up 3.0 goals per game (173 in 57 games), and the Devils concede 3.5 (201 in 57).
  • New Jersey is -26 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • Winnipeg is -1 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the NHL.
  • The Jets have conceded 38 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 29 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
  • The Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (54 total points), having registered 19 goals and 35 assists.
  • Jack Hughes has 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists.
  • Nico Hischier has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists through 50 games for New Jersey.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and recorded 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor's 64 points are important for Winnipeg. He has 34 goals and 30 assists in 57 games.
  • Mark Scheifele has racked up 49 points this season, with 21 goals and 28 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois has 45 points so far, including 23 goals and 22 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has given up 141 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 1398 saves with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a kick save against St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Penn State vs Ohio State

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) controls the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) trails the play during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 20, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy