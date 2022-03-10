How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Jersey Devils (21-31-5) and the Winnipeg Jets (25-22-10) take the ice in Newark, New Jersey on March 10, 2022 at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 60 points.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Devils
-1.5
7
New Jersey and Winnipeg Stats
- The Devils score 3.1 goals per game (175 in 57 games), and the Jets concede 3.0 (174 in 57).
- The Jets put up 3.0 goals per game (173 in 57 games), and the Devils concede 3.5 (201 in 57).
- New Jersey is -26 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- Winnipeg is -1 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the NHL.
- The Jets have conceded 38 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 29 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
- The Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (54 total points), having registered 19 goals and 35 assists.
- Jack Hughes has 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Nico Hischier has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists through 50 games for New Jersey.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and recorded 593 saves.
Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor's 64 points are important for Winnipeg. He has 34 goals and 30 assists in 57 games.
- Mark Scheifele has racked up 49 points this season, with 21 goals and 28 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois has 45 points so far, including 23 goals and 22 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has given up 141 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 1398 saves with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
