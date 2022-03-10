How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (21-31-5) and the Winnipeg Jets (25-22-10) take the ice in Newark, New Jersey on March 10, 2022 at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 60 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Devils -1.5 7

New Jersey and Winnipeg Stats

The Devils score 3.1 goals per game (175 in 57 games), and the Jets concede 3.0 (174 in 57).

The Jets put up 3.0 goals per game (173 in 57 games), and the Devils concede 3.5 (201 in 57).

New Jersey is -26 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

Winnipeg is -1 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the NHL.

The Jets have conceded 38 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 29 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

The Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (54 total points), having registered 19 goals and 35 assists.

Jack Hughes has 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists.

Nico Hischier has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists through 50 games for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and recorded 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor's 64 points are important for Winnipeg. He has 34 goals and 30 assists in 57 games.

Mark Scheifele has racked up 49 points this season, with 21 goals and 28 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 45 points so far, including 23 goals and 22 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has given up 141 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 1398 saves with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

