The Devils come back from the break and travel to Canada to take on Nick Suzuki and the Canadiens Tuesday night.

Both of these teams find themselves near the bottom of the conference heading into the second part of the season.

The Devils are the better of the two but still sit at just No. 14 in the West. They have a record of 15-25-5 which brings them to 35 points. Now, that is tied with the Sabres for No. 13 and just three points away from the Flyers for No. 12.

New Jersey ended the first part of the season with a six-game losing streak against all kinds of teams. It will head into this next part hoping to improve as the break hopefully helped it snap that streak.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Canadiens hold the title for the worst team in the NHL. They are currently at the bottom of the East with just 23 points on an 8-29-7 record. That is nine points away from the Senators in their conference and three points away from the Coyotes to give up the title of worst.

Like New Jersey, Montreal had lost the last six games before the break as well to the Golden Knights, Avalanche, Wild, Ducks, Oilers, and Blue Jackets. It needs a win here to get out of last place in the league.

Our star watch tonight features New Jersey's Jesper Bratt and Montreal's Nick Suzuki. Bratt has 41 points off of 14 goals and 27 assists this season. Suzuki has 27 points to lead his team with nine goals and 18 assists.

