New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) take on the New York Islanders (19-21-8) in NHL action on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference.
Betting Information for Anaheim vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ducks
-1.5
5.5
Anaheim and New York Stats
- On average, the Ducks put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (seventh).
- The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Ducks are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).
- Anaheim is 18th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -4.
- New York is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -12 (-0.3 per game).
- On the power play, the Ducks have scored 37 goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 21 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, eighth in league).
- The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 17.7% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal drives the offense for New York with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 25 assists in 45 games (playing 18:27 per game).
- Brock Nelson is a leading scorer for New York with 28 total points this season. He has scored 19 goals and added nine assists in 39 games.
- Noah Dobson has 25 points so far, including eight goals and 17 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league). He has 944 saves, and has conceded 82 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: None
Anaheim Impact Players
- One of Anaheim's top offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 45 points (27 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 17:20 per game.
- Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's top contributors through 48 games, with 13 goals and 26 assists.
- Sonny Milano has 11 goals and 18 assists for Anaheim.
- Anthony Stolarz has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)
