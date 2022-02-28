New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) take on the New York Islanders (19-21-8) in NHL action on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. New York

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. New York

Ducks vs Islanders Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ducks

-1.5

5.5

Anaheim and New York Stats

  • On average, the Ducks put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (seventh).
  • The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Ducks are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • Anaheim is 18th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -4.
  • New York is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -12 (-0.3 per game).
  • On the power play, the Ducks have scored 37 goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 21 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, eighth in league).
  • The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 17.7% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal drives the offense for New York with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 25 assists in 45 games (playing 18:27 per game).
  • Brock Nelson is a leading scorer for New York with 28 total points this season. He has scored 19 goals and added nine assists in 39 games.
  • Noah Dobson has 25 points so far, including eight goals and 17 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league). He has 944 saves, and has conceded 82 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: None

Anaheim Impact Players

  • One of Anaheim's top offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 45 points (27 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 17:20 per game.
  • Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's top contributors through 48 games, with 13 goals and 26 assists.
  • Sonny Milano has 11 goals and 18 assists for Anaheim.
  • Anthony Stolarz has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

How To Watch

February
27
2022

New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

