New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Elmont, New York between the New York Islanders (23-24-8) and Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks are 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Anaheim Stats

On average, the Islanders put up 2.7 goals in a game (24th in NHL), and the Ducks allow 3.1 (19th).

The Ducks are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Islanders are fifth in goals conceded (2.7).

New York is -2 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.

Anaheim's goal differential is -15 on the season (21st in the league).

The Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:26 per game.

Brock Nelson has 34 points (0.7 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 11 assists.

Noah Dobson has scored 10 goals and added 22 assists through 53 games for New York.

Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).

Islanders Injuries: None

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 49 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 21 assists in 56 games (playing 17:11 per game).

Trevor Zegras is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with 43 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 27 assists in 54 games.

Cam Fowler has earned six goals on the season, chipping in 26 assists.

Anthony Stolarz has allowed 49 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 525 saves with a .915 save percentage (17th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)

