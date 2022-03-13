New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Elmont, New York between the New York Islanders (23-24-8) and Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks are 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Anaheim Stats
- On average, the Islanders put up 2.7 goals in a game (24th in NHL), and the Ducks allow 3.1 (19th).
- The Ducks are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Islanders are fifth in goals conceded (2.7).
- New York is -2 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.
- Anaheim's goal differential is -15 on the season (21st in the league).
- The Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).
- The Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:26 per game.
- Brock Nelson has 34 points (0.7 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 11 assists.
- Noah Dobson has scored 10 goals and added 22 assists through 53 games for New York.
- Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).
Islanders Injuries: None
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 49 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 21 assists in 56 games (playing 17:11 per game).
- Trevor Zegras is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with 43 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 27 assists in 54 games.
- Cam Fowler has earned six goals on the season, chipping in 26 assists.
- Anthony Stolarz has allowed 49 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 525 saves with a .915 save percentage (17th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)