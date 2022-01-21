How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday's NHL play will see the New York Islanders (13-13-6) hit the ice against the Arizona Coyotes (10-24-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 13th in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes rank 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Arizona

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Arizona Stats

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 23 points in 29 games.

Josh Bailey is another of New York's most productive contributors through 27 games, with three goals and 13 assists.

Oliver Wahlstrom has scored eight goals and added eight assists through 30 games for New York.

In 11 games, Semyon Varlamov has conceded 28 goals (2.61 goals against average) and has recorded 308 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has scored 14 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 30 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 12.7%.

Phil Kessel has collected 27 points this season, with five goals and 22 assists.

Arizona's Shayne Gostisbehere is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (seven goals and 17 assists).

Karel Vejmelka has a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league). He has 650 saves, and has given up 64 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Scott Wedgewood: Out (Health Protocols), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)

