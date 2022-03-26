How to Watch Islanders at Bruins

On Saturday afternoon in NHL action, the Islanders are set to hit the road to take on the Bruins in Boston.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down and teams are making their stretch runs to get into the postseason. With that in mind, there will be quite a few good games to watch on Saturday. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Islanders hitting the road to take on the Bruins in Boston.

How to Watch the New York Islanders at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Prior to this afternoon's game, the Islanders hold a 28-25-9 record and are fighting for their postseason lives. New York still has a chance to get in, but it needs to figure out a way to string a few wins together. The Islanders are fresh off of a big 5-2 win over the Red Wings in their last game.

On the other side of the rink, the Bruins are a Stanley Cup favorite at this point in the year. Boston holds a 40-19-5 record coming into this game and has not shown any signs of slowing down. In their last game, the Bruins ended up beating the Lightning by a final score of 3-2.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. While the Bruins are favored to win, the Islanders aren't going to go down without a major fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

