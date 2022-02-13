How to Watch Islanders at Flames

The Flames look to win their sixth straight game as they host the Islanders on Saturday night.

The Flames are seemingly unstoppable right now. They have won five in a row and have catapulted up the Pacific Division standings. They are only three points out of the top spot behind the Vegas Golden Knights. They won very convincingly 5-2 in their last game against the Maple Leafs. After surrendering the first goal of the game, they scored five unanswered and never looked back. This will be a tough place to travel for the Islanders.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Islanders are having a bit of a hangover from their Eastern Conference Finals appearance last year and not having the follow-up season anyone expected. They last played Edmonton who was going through a funk of their own.

The Oilers fired their coach but got their first win under Jay Woodcroft who replaced Dave Tippett. The Islanders could only put up one goal losing to Edmonton. They'll need a much bigger spark to pull off the upset in Calgary.

