How to Watch Islanders at Oilers

The Oilers look for a spark from a coaching change as they host the Islanders on Friday night.

The NHL All-Star Weekend and subsequent week off have not been kind to the Oilers. In their first game back, they got shut out 4–0 by the Golden Knights, who were starting backup goalie Laurent Brossoit, a former Edmonton player. Edmonton's most recent game came against the Blackhawks and the outcome wasn't much different in a 4–1 loss.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As a result, team management to make the decision to fire coach Dave Tippett. He was replaced by interim coach Jay Woodcroft, who coached the team's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers will see if the change provides a spark starting with their matchup against the Islanders.

After much success over the past several seasons, the Islanders are having a down year in their first year in the new UBS Arena. They did have a nice return from the break, beating the Canucks 6–3 on Wednesday after a 5–0 start to the game. They'll look to take advantage of the Oilers' turbulent week.

Regional restrictions may apply.